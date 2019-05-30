Charles R. "Boo" McHenry, 89, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Born May 2, 1930, in Jeannette, he was a son of the late Charles McHenry and Mary (Shearer) McHenry. "Boo" was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Westinghouse, Blairsville. A veteran of the Korean War, he served in the Army and was a member of the American Legion Post No. 515, Latrobe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine R. (Keffer) McHenry; and a brother, George McHenry. "Boo" is survived by one son, Robert C. McHenry, and his wife, Nancy, of Greensburg; two daughters, Beth Ann Harris, and her husband, Larry, of Bethel Park, and Jennifer Ann Lorence, and her husband, Erik, of Houston, Texas; one brother, Richard McHenry, of Latrobe; one sister, Patricia Roscosky, of Pittsburgh; and four grandchildren, Meghan McHenry, Matthew J. McHenry, Jake A. Harris and Emma Harris.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Military services will be conducted at 9:15 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Very Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney, VF, as celebrant. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Barnes Place, 2021 James St., Latrobe, PA 15650, or to the Catholic Charities of Greensburg, Rosemarie Fund, 711 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 30 to May 31, 2019