Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
(724) 744-2721
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
Darrel C. Lauffer


1944 - 2019
Darrel C. Lauffer Obituary
Darrel C. Lauffer, 75, of Penn Township, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Greensburg Care Center. He was born July 3, 1944, in Jeannette, to the late John and Velma (Pierce) Lauffer. Darrel had 45 years of experience in the produce department of various grocery stores. He had just retired in October of last year, at age 74, from Shop N Save Route 66. He was an avid Pirates fan, and enjoyed spending time at home. Darrel is survived by his beloved spouse of 52 years, Patricia, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with the Rev. John Titus, officiating. Burial will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery-Denmark Manor.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Church of Christ, 1008 Harrison City Export Road, PO Box 425, Harrison City, PA 15636. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 24, 2019
