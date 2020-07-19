1/1
James R. Stivers
1951 - 2020
James Robert Stivers, 68, of Sarver, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home. Born Nov. 27, 1951, in Butler Junction, Freeport, Pa., he was the son of the late Henry Lawrence Stivers and Mildred Eshenbaugh Stivers. He worked as an electrician for IBEW Local 5. He was a member of Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church and the IBEW Local 5. Jim enjoyed farming, hunting, and fishing. Surviving are his loving wife, Janet Duffy Stivers, who he married Feb. 24, 1973; son, Jamison (Katie) Stivers, of Enon Valley, Pa.; daughters, Jill (Tom) Hockenberry, of Boyers, and Julie (Frank) Kornick, of Sarver; seven grandchildren, Cierra Weibel, Savanna Hockenberry, Katelyn Stivers, Alivia Hockenberry, Addison Stivers, Jimmy Stivers, and Johnny Stivers; and sister, Nancy (Henry) Rodgers, of Freeport, Ohio. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings, Henry Stivers, Sally George, Claire Stivers, Charles Stivers and Kathy McClain. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Douglas Dorsey officiating. Interment will follow in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery. FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg, is entrusted with the arrangements. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral service
JUL
21
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
