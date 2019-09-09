|
Jeffrey Paul Libengood, 54, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. He was born Dec. 12, 1964, in Blairsville, a son of Sandra and Paul Libengood, of Greensburg. He graduated from Hempfield High School. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a son, Christopher and wife, Lisa, of Ohio; a daughter, Katerina Libengood, of Charleroi; five grandchildren; two sisters, Teresa Libengood Loya and husband, Victor, and Kimberly Libengood Birkby and husband, Phil; and a brother, Todd Libengood and wife, Carrie.
There will no visitation or viewing. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at First United Methodist Church, 13 Cleveland Ave., Manor, PA 15665. There will be a luncheon following the services.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019