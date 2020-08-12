1/
Matthew P. Tomich
1930 - 2020
Matthew P. Tomich, 90, of Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. He was born June 16, 1930, in Wyano, a son of the late Kriste and Sophia (Babyak) Tomich. Surviving are his wife, Agnes (Popovec) Tomich; daughter, Joan Groves; several grandchildren; sister, Christine Knopp; brother, Bernie Tomich; and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sons, Ronald and Matthew Tomich; and several brothers and sisters. As per Matts wishes, burial was private. Arrangements were entrusted to the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, West Newton. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J William McCauley Jr Funeral Home Inc
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
(724) 872-6699
