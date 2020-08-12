Matthew P. Tomich, 90, of Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. He was born June 16, 1930, in Wyano, a son of the late Kriste and Sophia (Babyak) Tomich. Surviving are his wife, Agnes (Popovec) Tomich; daughter, Joan Groves; several grandchildren; sister, Christine Knopp; brother, Bernie Tomich; and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sons, Ronald and Matthew Tomich; and several brothers and sisters. As per Matts wishes, burial was private. Arrangements were entrusted to the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, West Newton. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com
.