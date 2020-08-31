1/1
Maxine F. Mauk
1941 - 2020
Maxine F. Mauk, 78, of Scottdale, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Transitions Health Care, North Huntingdon Township. She was born Sept. 11, 1941, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Jacob and Nettie Hiltabidel Brooks. Maxine formerly worked as a selector at Anchor Hocking Glass. She was an avid bingo player. She is survived by her children, Vickie Livingston and her husband, Dennis, of Dawson, Julie Martinosky and her husband, Charles, of Scottdale, Thomas Mauk and his wife, Tammy, of Bullskin Township. and Sabrina Corley and Ronnie, of Scottdale; her grandchildren, Justin Livingston, Heidi Stout and her husband, Danny, Becky Kessler and her husband, Christopher, Brayden Mauk, and Justin Greenawalt and his companion, Christopher; her great-grandchildren, Madison, Harper, Roslyn, Colbie and Corbin; two sisters, Janet Daniels, of Arkansas, and Gayle Ghrist, of Ohio; and a sister-in-law, Helen Brooks, of Ohio. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Clarence William Mauk in 2007; a son, Braden Mauk; one sister, Crystal Molnar; and a brother, James Brooks. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, with the Rev. Dr. Marvin Watson officiating. Interment will follow in Normalville Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Transitions Health Care and especially nurse Jean in Unit 2 for their care and concern for Maxine during her time there, and also a thank-you to Suncrest Hospice. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 31, 2020.
