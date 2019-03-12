Paul A. Wilkins, 91, of Tarrs, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at 4:10 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. Paul was born July 23, 1927, in Scottdale, a son of the late Alexander and Sarah (Lint) Wilkins. Paul married Catherine (Carnes) Biller Wilkins in 2000. Paul was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who regularly played the harmonica in church to help spread the gospel. He was a retired saw operator at Scottdale Wood Products for 48 years and a faithful member of the First Brethren Church of Mt. Pleasant. Paul also was a member of the Old Time Fiddlers Association, and he took pleasure in decorating at the holidays. Paul will be sadly missed by his loving family, his wife of 18 years, Catherine (Carnes) Biller Wilkins; his eight children, David Wilkins and wife Sharon, of Jeannette, Linda Goodlin and husband Tom, of Scottdale, Regis Biller and wife Gina, of Mt. Pleasant, Rose Miller, of Scottdale, Cathy Beverage and husband John, of Mt. Pleasant, Ken Biller, of Mt. Pleasant, Lori Tucker and husband Ed, of Mill Run, and Anita Garlowich and husband Tim, of Maryland; his 23 grandchildren; his 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Grace (Millward) Wilkins, in 1995; his granddaughter, Lisa Wilkins; and his 11 brothers and sisters.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com / GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278). Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, with Pastor Henry Landis officiating. Graveside committal service and interment will follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery at Tarrs.

