1/1
Paul J. Krinock
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul J. Krinock, 77, of Vero Beach, Fla., formerly of Latrobe, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Hospice House, Vero Beach, following a long battle with Gauche's Disease. Born Sept. 18, 1942, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Paul and Dorothy (Buchan) Krinock. Paul entertained all over western Pennsylvania as a ventriloquist and singer for many years. He was also involved with two family-owned businesses, the former Joe's Henryburgers, Latrobe, and West Coast East, Greensburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandnephew, Dalton Kantoris. Paul is survived by his wife, Patricia Whitfield, and her children and grandchildren, of Vero Beach, Fla.; his sister, Shirley Krinock, of Latrobe; a niece, Mary (Bankovich) Lawson and her husband, Justin; two great-nephews, Preston Kantoris and Kayden Lawson; close cousins; and Paul's canine friend, Bentley. There will be no public visitations. A memorial service will be held at a later date for Paul's family. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved