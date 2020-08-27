Paul J. Krinock, 77, of Vero Beach, Fla., formerly of Latrobe, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Hospice House, Vero Beach, following a long battle with Gauche's Disease. Born Sept. 18, 1942, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Paul and Dorothy (Buchan) Krinock. Paul entertained all over western Pennsylvania as a ventriloquist and singer for many years. He was also involved with two family-owned businesses, the former Joe's Henryburgers, Latrobe, and West Coast East, Greensburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandnephew, Dalton Kantoris. Paul is survived by his wife, Patricia Whitfield, and her children and grandchildren, of Vero Beach, Fla.; his sister, Shirley Krinock, of Latrobe; a niece, Mary (Bankovich) Lawson and her husband, Justin; two great-nephews, Preston Kantoris and Kayden Lawson; close cousins; and Paul's canine friend, Bentley. There will be no public visitations. A memorial service will be held at a later date for Paul's family. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
.