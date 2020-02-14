|
Paul John Patterson, 80, of Hunker, Mt Pleasant Township, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family. He was born June 15, 1939, in his family home, a son of the late Kenneth and Helen (Bearty) Patterson. He was a graduate of Hurst High School. After graduation, he worked at the Coca-Cola Co. He was the youngest employee hired at Robertshaw Controls, where he worked his way to third shift supervisor until retirement. Paul also drove school bus for Mt. Pleasant and Hempfield school districts. Paul was active with Stanwood Area Federal Credit Union, and served on the committee for many years. Paul was a very dedicated father, raising his three daughters. Paul enjoyed animals, gardening and using his tool and die skills to build and invent many gadgets to make tasks easier. After retirement, you could find Paul in his garden or in his garage with the neighbors working on lawn mowers. He spent endless hours making crafts with his granddaughter, Laura, and teaching his grandson, Dylan, many skills in small engine repairs. He enjoyed playing games and reading books with his great-granddaughter, Aneira. Paul was home during his long illness, being cared for by his daughters, Pamela and Dayna, grandchildren, Laura and Dylan, and his nieces, Brandi and Carla. He was also taken care of by private caregivers and Excela Home Health. He is also survived by his sister, Helen Errett, of Montana. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean (Newill) Patterson; and his brother, Kenneth M. Patterson. Friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. Additional visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, with services to follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mt. Joy Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. For online condolences, visit Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.