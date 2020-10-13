Richard P. "Pat" Conway, 72, of Worth St., Corry, Pa., and formerly of Erie, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Corry Manor. He was born March 17, 1948, in Wilkinsburg, a son of the late James E. and Alyce Riley Conway. Pat was raised and educated in Greensburg and attended Greensburg High School. He then attended the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. He was a devoted Christian and loved music, reading, especially history, and drawing. In addition to his parents, Pat was preceded in death by a brother, David J. Conway. Pat is survived by a sister, Mary Colinear and her husband John, of Allison Park; a brother, Michael "Jay" Conway, of New York, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately by his family. Burial will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Arrangements are under the care of the BRACKEN FUNERAL HOME INC., 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa. To sign the guestbook or send condolences, please visit www.brackenfh.com
.