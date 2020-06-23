Robert J. "Bob" Zider, 63, of Norvelt, passed away at his home Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was the son of the late John and Sally Zider. He was born Aug. 14, 1956, in Greensburg. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Zider. He was a loving husband to his wife, Karen M. Zider. He is survived by a stepdaughter, Kristen (Eric) Millard; granddaughter, Alise; brother-in-law, Anthony Stromack; sister, Marian Immel; and niece, Holly (Frank) Grego. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Bob was a member of Midway Fireman's Club, Hunt Club and Hecla Sportman's Club. Family and friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt, at which time his service will begin with the Rev. John A. Sedlak officiating.



