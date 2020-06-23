Robert J. Zider
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert J. "Bob" Zider, 63, of Norvelt, passed away at his home Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was the son of the late John and Sally Zider. He was born Aug. 14, 1956, in Greensburg. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Zider. He was a loving husband to his wife, Karen M. Zider. He is survived by a stepdaughter, Kristen (Eric) Millard; granddaughter, Alise; brother-in-law, Anthony Stromack; sister, Marian Immel; and niece, Holly (Frank) Grego. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Bob was a member of Midway Fireman's Club, Hunt Club and Hecla Sportman's Club. Family and friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt, at which time his service will begin with the Rev. John A. Sedlak officiating.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Hoffer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
(724) 423-3741
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved