Robert V. Shay Sr., 89, of Trafford, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Golden Heights Personal Care Home, in Penn Township. Bob was born Aug. 28, 1931, in Tyrone, Pa., the son of the late Russell and Marie (Jones) Shay. Besides his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Lois J. (Hysong) Shay, and his siblings, Russell Bill Shay and Marjorie Shay Frye. Bob was a veteran of the Army during the Korean War, attaining the rank of sergeant, and was awarded a Bronze Star, the National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Metal, Good Conduct Medal and Meritorious Unit Citation. He retired from Westinghouse Corp., having served in different departments. He was an active member of the Christian Life Church, Trafford, and previously served as a Royal Ranger assistant leader and usher for the church. He will forever be remembered as the "Lollipop Man". Bob was an avid hunter, trapper and fisherman. He enjoyed training his beloved canine companions, leather tooling, stained glass art, making fishing lures and fishing in the waters of Myrtle Beach and Yellow Creek. Bob is survived and will be greatly missed by his children, Robert Lopez Shay (Vera) and Susan Hand (Tim); daughter of his heart, Connie Jo Shay; his two grandchildren, Sarah Braithwaite (Eric) and Noah Hand; and his great-grandchildren, Jack and Ellie Braithwaite. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Golden Heights for taking such wonderful care of Dad. Family and friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 Seventh St. (State Route 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday in the Christian Life Church, 900 Seventh St. Ext., Trafford. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. in the church with Pastor Jared Parks officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in the Penn-Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Christian Life Church in Trafford. www.dobrinickfhinc.com
