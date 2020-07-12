Ronald E. "Tiny" Little, 66 of Southwest Greensburg, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born April 23, 1954, in Cook Forest, Pa., a son of the late Robert E. Little Sr. and Gladys (Michaels) Little. Tiny was well known in the community and will be sorely missed by his family and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Etta Little, Gladys Kelly, and Patricia Gorton; brother, Robert Little Jr.; and sisters-in-law, Anna Grace Todd, Cathy Todd, and Lori Bosley. Surviving are his wife, Linda M. Little; daughter, Kimberly M. Nash; grandsons, Addam J. Nash and Jonathan M. Nash; siblings, Sonny Parsons, Jacob and Cathy Little, Charlie and Brenda Little, Gladys Eggleston and Al; brother-in-law, James P. Todd; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Walters; and many nieces and nephews. A gathering is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, messages of condolence can be sent to the Little family, 316 Foster Street Rear, Greensburg, PA 15601. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com
.