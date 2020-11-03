1/
Ronald L. Umbel II
1968 - 2020
Ronald L. Umbel II, of Olympia, Wash., formerly of New Stanton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. He was born Nov. 14, 1968, in Greensburg, the son of the late Ronald L. Umbel and Carol (Morgan) Umbel, of New Stanton. Ron was a lifelong Catholic by faith, and graduated from Greensburg Central Catholic High School in 1987. He also graduated from Vale Technical Institute of Blairsville, Pa., and worked most of his adult life as a mechanic and auto body repairman. Ron was a car enthusiast and was fascinated by learning what made things run from the time he was a small boy. In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his grandparents, Albert and Stella Morgan, and John and Dolores Umbel. He was also preceded in death by his aunts Marlene Morgan and Joann Rusnak; and uncles, Ron Echard and James Bitonti. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Hope (Hill) Umbel; his daughter Heather Umbel, who he idolized; his aunt, Donna Bitonti; and his aunt and godmother, Linda Echard; his uncle and godfather, Albert (Cindy) Morgan; his sister-in-law, Faith (Brian) Smith; brother-in-law, Scot (Jamie) Hill; and his cousins, Elizabeth Echard, Tracy Scamardi, Thomas Morgan, James Bitonti, and Toni Lynn Breakwell. Those who knew Ron best will remember him as a kind and generous person who would do anything to help a friend. He will also be remembered for his love and rescue of the many dogs he cherished through the years, including Candy, Lassie, Angel, Sammy, Bethany, Heidi, and his best buddy, Lola. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Funeral Alternatives of Washington, and a memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Holy Cross Church, Youngwood, with the Rev. William McGuirk officiating.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church, Youngwood
