Thomas E. Springer
1922 - 2020
Thomas Earl Springer, 97, of Scottdale, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, while at The Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at Greater Pittsburgh. A veteran of World War II, Thomas joined the armed forces in 1943 to proudly serve the country that he loved so dearly. As a member of the Army 1st Infantry Division, 18th Regiment, Thomas served in Africa and Italy before his participation in Operation Overlord where he, along with the 18th Regiment, stormed Omaha Beach, June 6, 1944, as part of the Normandy landings in northern France. Thomas participated in three campaigns where he received three service stars, the Combat Infantryman Badge, Expert Rifle Badge, and the Purple Heart for wounds that he suffered during combat. After his discharge in 1945, Thomas would return home to marry Susanna O. Kunkle in 1946 to begin their lives together. Thomas was born Dec. 5, 1922, in Ruffsdale, a son of the late Joseph Springer and Sadie Myrtel Tarr. Prior to his retirement in 1985, Thomas was a licensed insurance agent with American General Life Insurance Co. Soon after retiring, Thomas started his own business, specializing in antique restoration and chair caning. He became an expert in his craft and enjoyed the many friendships that came as a result. Thomas is survived by his wife, Susanna; daughters, Nancy Martin and Mary Lynne Hixenbaugh; grandchildren, Craig (Stephanie) Martin, Amy (Quenton) Martin, Michael (Ashley) Martin, and Brad Hixenbaugh; great-grandchildren, Autum, Winter, Odhinn and Penny; and great-great-granddaughter, Mavis. He also leaves behind so many good friends and family. One of the most important things in Thomas' life was his faith. He loved going to church and fellowshipping at Alpha Ministries in Jeannette. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. A private service for the family will be held immediately following the visitation, officiated by the Rev. James I. Lyons, of Alpha Ministries Inc. Interment with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 446, Mt. Pleasant will follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Tarrs. In compliance with the CDC covid-19 guidelines, only 25 visitors will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Social distancing and masks are required. Please visit Tom's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 23, 2020.
