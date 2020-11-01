1/1
Donald E. Frantz Sr.
1935 - 2020
Donald E. Frantz Sr., 85, of Natrona Heights, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Bayberry Place, Lower Burrell. He was born Oct. 26, 1935, in Natrona Heights, a son of the late Frank and Pauline (Doverspike) Frantz. Don was a 1955 graduate of St. Joseph High School. He retried as a customer relations representative for Norfolk Southern. Don was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church and Hilltop Hose Company, both in Natrona Heights. He enjoyed model trains, tinkering in his basement, wintering with his late wife in Florida and loved his grandsons. Don is survived by his son, Donald E. (Vicki) Frantz Jr., of Natrona Heights; grandsons, Sean Patrick and Erik Joseph Frantz; brother, Leslie (Wendy) Frantz, of West Deer; sister, Virginia (Carl) Barch, of Natrona Heights; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Amelia J. (Frederick) Frantz, Oct. 17, 2017; son, Richard A. Frantz, Dec. 20, 1991; brothers, John, Paul, Frank and James Frantz; and by his sisters, Mary DeWitt, Cecelia Palun, Bernadette Frantz and Margaret Schrecengost. Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Most Blessed Sacrament Church with the Rev. Aaron J. Kriss as celebrant. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hilltop Hose Company, P.O. Box 214, Natrona Heights, PA 15065. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom
NOV
3
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom
NOV
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
