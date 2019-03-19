Gary Paul Oswalt, 55, of Lawndale, Calif., formerly of Apollo, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, at the age of 55. He was born Feb. 8, 1963, in Pittsburgh. He is survived by his mother, Margaret Mary Stamm; his sister, Lisa Pattock; and his nieces, Alexis and Rachel Pattock. His father, Donald Gary Oswalt, preceded him in death. Gary was a graduate of Kiski Area High School, 1981, and the University of Illinois, class of 1986. After graduation, Gary moved to Lawndale, Calif., to pursue his career of more than 31 years in computer science engineering, where he was employed by Northrop Grumman as an aerospace engineer. Becoming a quadriplegic at the age of 16 from a diving accident, Gary was the president of the South Bay Chapter of the Spinal Cord Society. He was an advocate of stem cell research and other research dedicated to the cure for spinal cord injuries. Gary will be remembered by his family and friends as a positive role model and someone who was an inspiration to everyone he met. He will be missed dearly by all.

Burial services will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Smicksburg Cemetery, in Smicksburg, Pa.

Donations may be made to the Spinal Cord Society, www.scsus.org. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary