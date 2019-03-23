Judith L. Layhew, 59, of New Kensington, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. She was born June 17, 1959, in Natrona Heights, to the late Wesley L. and Judith (Snyder) Burton. She lived most of her life in West Deer Township and the past four years in New Kensington. Judith was an account representative for Chartwell in Oakdale for 20 years. She was of the Methodist faith and a 1977 graduate of Deer Lakes High School. Judith enjoyed puzzles and gardening, but she especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Robert G. Layhew; her children, Amy J. Lutz, of Natrona Heights, Megan E. (Justin) Nobilese, Keith (Elaine) Miller, of Cheswick, Robert (Jennifer) Layhew, of Springdale, and Shawn M. Layhew, of Cheswick; grandchildren, Amber, James, Brandon, Brayden and Brynn; and great-grandson, Landen Lutz. Also surviving are her siblings, Luella (Victor) Cousins, of Natrona, Lisa Owen, of New Kensington, Wesley (Michelle) Burton, of Natrona, and Nelson Burton, of Natrona. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Robert and Michael Burton and Mary Coudriet.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where services will be held at 7 p.m., with the Rev. Guy Moretti officiating. Burial will be private.

Family suggests contributions to Frank Sarris Clinic at Thomas E. Starzl Transplant Institute.