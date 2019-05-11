Kathy Varano, 70, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph R. and Angeline C. Varano. She is survived by her sisters, Toni Nicastro and Marci (Kevin) Ceraso; son, Joe (Shirley) Held; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Kathy was a retired Spanish teacher from Kiski Area School District in western Pennsylvania. She taught for 26 years and also was an adjunct faculty Spanish teach at Penn State, New Kensington, for 10 years. She was an advanced placement Spanish teacher and scored AP Spanish exams at regional sites, where she was introduced to online test scoring. Kathy loved to travel and visited many countries in Europe and South America. She was chapter president of Alpha Upsilon and has been working online for the past five years. She was also a member of the Pennsylvania State Educators Association and an avid bridge player. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she loved to sing in the church choir. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1125 Leishman Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068.

A memorial Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1125 Leishman Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. Services are entrusted to Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 11, 2019