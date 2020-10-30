1/1
Marcella B. Chislo
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcella B. Chislo, 82, of Brackenridge, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. She was born May 26, 1938, in Natrona Heights, to the late Chester and Mary (Dutkiewicz) Anuszek. Marcella lived her entire life in the AK Valley, where she was a homemaker and also worked part time at Allegheny Valley Hospital. She was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum. Marcella enjoyed baking and Caribbean cruises. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and all the grandchildren. Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Albert F. Chislo; daughters, Debbie Chislo, of Natrona Heights, Dianne (Tim) Pfund, of Lower Burrell, and Darlene (David) Demharter, of Yorktown, Va.; and a foster daughter, Lynette Mallesky, of Bryan, Texas. Also surviving are five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and her two sisters, Cecilia Olschefsky, of Natrona, and Maryann (William) Dudek, of Natrona Heights. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Chester Anuszek and his wife, Rosemary; and a grandson, Eric Pfund. A private family visitation was held in DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Christian funeral Mass was celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Entombment was in Our Lady of Hope Mausoleum, Natrona Heights. Visit dusterfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duster Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved