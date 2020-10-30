Marcella B. Chislo, 82, of Brackenridge, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. She was born May 26, 1938, in Natrona Heights, to the late Chester and Mary (Dutkiewicz) Anuszek. Marcella lived her entire life in the AK Valley, where she was a homemaker and also worked part time at Allegheny Valley Hospital. She was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum. Marcella enjoyed baking and Caribbean cruises. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and all the grandchildren. Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Albert F. Chislo; daughters, Debbie Chislo, of Natrona Heights, Dianne (Tim) Pfund, of Lower Burrell, and Darlene (David) Demharter, of Yorktown, Va.; and a foster daughter, Lynette Mallesky, of Bryan, Texas. Also surviving are five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and her two sisters, Cecilia Olschefsky, of Natrona, and Maryann (William) Dudek, of Natrona Heights. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Chester Anuszek and his wife, Rosemary; and a grandson, Eric Pfund. A private family visitation was held in DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Christian funeral Mass was celebrated in Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Entombment was in Our Lady of Hope Mausoleum, Natrona Heights. Visit dusterfh.com
.