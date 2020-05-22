Mildred M. Derbaum
1917 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred M. (Svitek) Derbaum, 102, of Natrona Heights, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Platinum Ridge, Brackenridge. She was born Oct. 27, 1917, in Brackenridge and was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Stasny) Svitek. Mildred had been a resident of Platinum Ridge since 2005. She served her country during World War II in the Women's Army Corps. Mildred was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Parish in Natrona, the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association branch 313 and the Christian Mothers of the church. Mildred is survived by her sons, Howard (Amy) Derbaum, of Natrona Heights, Dennis (Lisa) Derbaum, of Chesapeake, Va., and John Derbaum of Tulsa, Okla.; grandchildren, Eric, Robin, Joshua and Madison (Jonathan); five great-grandchildren; and by her brother, Robert Svitek, of Littleton, Mass. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Louis Derbaum; brothers, Joseph, Louis, Rudy, John, Tony, Edward, Frank and Richard (Richie) Svitek; and by her sisters, Mary Krumenacker, Anna Brim and Josephine Salat. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. Due to current health concerns, the Mass of Christian Burial will be private. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com. Due to current regulations regarding the covid-19 pandemic, no more than 25 people will be allowed inside the funeral home at a time, and the funeral Mass will also be limited to 25. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
7242248688
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved