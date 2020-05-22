Mildred M. (Svitek) Derbaum, 102, of Natrona Heights, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Platinum Ridge, Brackenridge. She was born Oct. 27, 1917, in Brackenridge and was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Stasny) Svitek. Mildred had been a resident of Platinum Ridge since 2005. She served her country during World War II in the Women's Army Corps. Mildred was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Parish in Natrona, the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association branch 313 and the Christian Mothers of the church. Mildred is survived by her sons, Howard (Amy) Derbaum, of Natrona Heights, Dennis (Lisa) Derbaum, of Chesapeake, Va., and John Derbaum of Tulsa, Okla.; grandchildren, Eric, Robin, Joshua and Madison (Jonathan); five great-grandchildren; and by her brother, Robert Svitek, of Littleton, Mass. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Louis Derbaum; brothers, Joseph, Louis, Rudy, John, Tony, Edward, Frank and Richard (Richie) Svitek; and by her sisters, Mary Krumenacker, Anna Brim and Josephine Salat. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. Due to current health concerns, the Mass of Christian Burial will be private. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com. Due to current regulations regarding the covid-19 pandemic, no more than 25 people will be allowed inside the funeral home at a time, and the funeral Mass will also be limited to 25. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 22, 2020.