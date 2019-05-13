Richard E. "Gene" Rishel, 68, of Kittanning, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Kittanning Care Center. He was born on March 19, 1951, in Kittanning, the son of Richard "Dick" Rishel and June (Mosbaugher) Rishel Cravener. Gene was a 1969 graduate of Elders Ridge High School and was a lifetime resident of the Spring Church area. He was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Girty. He retired from U.S. Steel in Vandergrift as a tractor operator. Gene's favorite sports teams were the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers, and he could always be found cheering them on. He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson and listening to music. His memory will be cherished by his mother, June Cravener and companion Art Morrison; aunts, Laura Mosbaugher, of Apollo, Sandra Sturiale, of Avonmore, and Shirley Rishel, of Vandergrift; and cousins, Stacey Hankey and husband Sheldon, of Ford City, Regina Schrecengost and husband Mark, of Avonmore, David Rishel, of Vandergrift, and Nancy Rymut and husband Tom, of Connecticut. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard "Dick" Rishel.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at BAUER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. Ed Walters officiating. Interment will be held in Spring Church Lutheran Cemetery, Apollo.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gene's memory to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocata, PA 15774; or to St. Luke's United Church of Christ, 333 N. McKean St., Kittanning, PA 16201.