Eileen C. Zawislak
Eileen C. Zawislak 12-14-45 6-1-2011 9 long years since your passing. You continue to be missed by all, especially during all family gatherings and holidays. Your loving life examples really show within the grandkids, all grown and very strong young adults. We all miss you very much! All our love and prayers are with you daily. Sure miss your smile, laughter, and companionship. Love you always, Frank family.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

0 entries
