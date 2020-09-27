1/1
Florence Adelle Gehring
1962 - 2020
September 19, 2020
MillCreek, Utah - Our cherished mother, sister, aunt, teacher, and friend, Florence Adelle Gehring passed away peacefully in her home on September 19, 2020. She was born April 23, 1962 and adopted as an infant by Alice Goodfellow Guyaz and Myron Francis Guyaz. Florence grew up on beautiful Fox Island, Washington. She served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Argentina, graduated from Brigham Young University and became a highly honored High School Spanish teacher for 21 years. She was an amazing mother and loved her four boys fiercely. The world has lost a true disciple of Christ.
Burial is at Haven of Rest, Gig Harbor, WA. A memorial service takes place Saturday, October 10 at 1 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 2745 1000 N. St., Vernal, UT 84078
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to a fund for medical costs from Florence's cancer treatment.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/florence-gehring-medical-fund?


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Funeral services provided by
HAVEN OF REST FUNERAL HOME
8503 State Route 16 Nw
GIG HARBOR, WA 98332
(253) 851-9991
September 26, 2020
We're so sorry to hear of Florence's passing. Her thirst of learning and sharing what she learned to improve the lives around her highlights her love for people. We pray you will always feel her presence and love for her family.
Eric & Liz Ellis
Friend
