Florence Adelle GehringSeptember 19, 2020MillCreek, Utah - Our cherished mother, sister, aunt, teacher, and friend, Florence Adelle Gehring passed away peacefully in her home on September 19, 2020. She was born April 23, 1962 and adopted as an infant by Alice Goodfellow Guyaz and Myron Francis Guyaz. Florence grew up on beautiful Fox Island, Washington. She served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Argentina, graduated from Brigham Young University and became a highly honored High School Spanish teacher for 21 years. She was an amazing mother and loved her four boys fiercely. The world has lost a true disciple of Christ.Burial is at Haven of Rest, Gig Harbor, WA. A memorial service takes place Saturday, October 10 at 1 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 2745 1000 N. St., Vernal, UT 84078In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to a fund for medical costs from Florence's cancer treatment.