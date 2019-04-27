Jaquelin "Jackie" McTee Jaquelin "Jackie" McTee was born in Eatonville, WA in 1929 and passed peacefully of natural causes at home on April 21, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was a lifelong resident of Eatonville, as is her husband Charles (Chuck). He was her high school sweetheart and they shared nearly 69 wonderful years of life, love, trials and adventures together. They raised two daughters, Cindy (Leonard Slatkin) and Christy (Rick Coburn). Jackie taught first grade at Eatonville Grade School for 25 years and took great joy in teaching children to read. Traveling was a favorite pastime as was quilting, gardening and cooking. No meal was complete without a pie, preferably wild blackberry, picked with her own hands on some adventure with Chuck. Her grandsons, Michael and Kenny Coburn, brought great joy to her, and they, along with Chuck, Christy, and Cindy will miss her immensely. Friends are cordially invited to attend the 3rd Annual McTee Music Festival Concert in the Eatonville High School Big Gym on Monday, April 29 at 7:00 PM. This free concert will be dedicated to Jackie's memory. Those who wish to make donations can contribute to Eatonville School District McTee Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 69, Eatonville, WA 98328. More information is available here: http://www.cindymctee.com/jaquelin.mctee.html

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary