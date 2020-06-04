Jean Johnson Jean Johnson 91 died early in the morning on May 14th in Orlando FL. She passed peacefully in her own room with her eldest son holding her hand. Jean was a plucky gal whose pluckiness carried her from the Midlands of England to the Pacific Northwest. Born in 1928 in a small village in Derbyshire England, she lived through WW II with bombs dropping on nearby Nottingham. She emigrated to the US in the 1950's, finally settling in Seattle WA, where she raised three children. Later in life, she achieved a master's degree in social work. She was dedicated to her work and was highly respected by her peers when she retired from Western State Hospital in the 1990's. She lived little house with a big garden in Gig Harbor WA Jean was a fierce, independent woman who stood up for what she believed in and did not hesitate to express herself. Jean was quick to laugh as she was quick to challenge, loved to wear colorful clothing to match her colorful personality and always appreciated a perfect cup of tea. Jean is lovingly remembered her children Andrew, Alexander and Alison and her 8 grandchildren all of whom she loved dearly with a generous heart. Jean, please go easy on St. Peter . . .



