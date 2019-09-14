Home

Mary Zins

Mary Zins Obituary
Mary Zins An Artist Merit Memorial Mary Zins passed away on August 22nd, 2019. She is survived by siblings and relatives, yet our sister will always be remembered as a gifted and talented artist that eventually blossoms into an outstanding, Internationalist Fine Art Cartoonist e.g., cartoonmovement. Whom mimicked her father, Chuck Zins, a great commercial illustrator with an airbrush and a long loving mother, Dolores Hausler Zins. Thank you, People of Tacoma, who welcomed our youngest sister [suffering from extreme health issues] in demand for cooler-air-climate year around, which is why MC Zins chose the State of Washington to live out the rest of her years. For artfulness, maryzins.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 14, 2019
