Robert Eugene Higdon Robert Eugene Higdon of Auburn passed away April 16, 2020, at age 87. Born in Spencer, SD August 22, 1932. His family moved to Yelm while he was a young boy and settled in Midland. He worked various jobs starting at age 14 and after graduating from Lincoln High School in 1950 spent time learning the carpentry trade, then joined the US Navy and married Marlene M. Bergeron shortly after. He served on the USS Pasig in the Far East during the Korean War. In 1956 he joined the Tacoma Police Department and rose in rank from patrolman to captain in command of all investigative divisions. After retirement in 1981 he went on to serve five years as a special deputy US Marshal in federal court. He belonged to the Puyallup Eagles Lodge, American Legion Post 67 and was a charter member of the Retired Tacoma Police Officers Association. In his younger years he was an avid hunter and loved to fish. He trained hunting dogs and had many dogs throughout his life but shared a special connection with his beloved dog Queenie. He used his skills as a carpenter to build the family home in Tacoma and helped build other homes as well. Later in life he and Marlene enjoyed traveling in their RV touring the western states. He was preceded in death by parents Earl & Idella; sister Virginia; daughter Connie; son Kenneth; and wife Marlene, 2 weeks shy of their 66th anniversary. He is survived by sons Robert, Dennis (Joan) and William (Laura); grandchildren Chandra, Alicia, Brittany, Elisa, Jillian, Travis, Samuel, Matthew and five great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the kind, compassionate staff of Merrill Gardens (Auburn), St. Joseph Hospital, Tacoma General Hospital, CHI-Franciscan Hospice and Life Care Center (South Hill): All took such good care of him in his final months. At his request, there will be no funeral service. We invite you to visit www.tacomamausoleum.com to leave a remembrance on his memory wall.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 26, 2020.