Ronald Cargill Jr Ronald B Cargill Jr (63) passed away on 22 Jun 2020. Ron retired as a SMSgt from the Air Force Reserve, McChord Field, WA. Started as a Loadmaster at the 97AS and finished as an Air Trans Supervisor at the 86 APS. The last several years, he was self-employed as an Operations Manager with a freight company. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Balinda Cargill; brother - Dean "Yogi" Cargill; sister Denine "DeeDee" Lee; son Ronald Cargill III; daughters Andrea Cargill, Shannon Hamilton; and step-daughters Jennifer Anaya and Jessica Snyder; and numerous grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents Ronald Cargill Sr and Colletta Cargill. Services will be held at a later date. E-obit at dryermortuary.com
.