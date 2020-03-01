ARLEN ARNOLD FLEENOR Our father, Arlen Arnold Fleenor, died February 17th, in Richland, WA. Arlen was born on January 24, 1931 in Williston, North Dakota, the only son of Gladstone Fleenor and Esther Fleenor (nee Berg), who preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by his only sister Betty Lou Smith. After serving in the Washington National Guard, Arlen's entire career was spent at Hanford. He was especially proud of his work as an operator for N reactor from its beginning in 1963 through its shut down in 1987. Dad had a great sense of humor, loved reading about history, science and space. He was a life-long blood donor. He is survived by daughters, Cathie and Connie; sons, Richard and Ronald; five grandchildren and one great grandchild. The family invites you to sign the online guest book at www.legacy.com/obituaries/tricityherald/browse.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 1, 2020