CAROL ANN ZWIENER THOMAS Einan's at Sunset Carol Ann Zwiener Thomas, 60 years old passed away on January 11th at Kadlec surrounded by loved ones due to a decade long battle with cancer. For family, friends and others whose lives Carol touched are invited to the funeral service held Saturday January 18th 10:30am Rosary, Mass 11:00am at 7409 W. Clearwater Kennewick Holy Spirit. Carol was born in Richland on December 31st, 1959. She graduated from Kamiakin and continued on to receive her BS in Geology from EWU and Master in Teaching. Carol was married to Brent Thomas on July 9th, 1993; they were married for 26 years. Carol worked as a science teacher for Park Middle School for 22 years. During the early stages of her illness, Carol received a tremendous out pour of love and support from her friends and colleagues at Park Middle School, to whom she and her family are forever grateful. Carol enjoyed spending her time beekeeping, rockhounding, gardening and traveling. More than anything, Carol loved spending time with her children and granddaughter. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters and gained a lot of her strength through attending daily mass. Carol is survived by husband Brent Thomas, daughters Katherine, Grace and son Blake. Carol is preceded in death by her son Luke Joseph Thomas. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 15, 2020