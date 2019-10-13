DAVID C. KEELS 64 David Carl Keels died in his home on April 24, 2019 in Yellville, Arkansas due to complications following esophageal cancer. He was 64. David was born July 12, 1954 in Riverside, California to his parents, Fred and June Keels. He was married to Norma (Carol) Keels. He served in the U.S. Army from 1974-1978 in Fort Carson, Colorado. David joined the rodeo circuit shortly after, riding bulls and broncos. He spent over 40 years in the Tri-Cities employed as an Ironworker with Union #14 and an accomplished Farrier. David and Carol moved to Yellville, Arkansas over 15 years ago and amassed a large ranch with a private airplane runway which he referred to "as God's country." David owned and piloted his own plane which he used to travel for work while employed by Bechtel Corporation as a Structural Steel Superintendent. His love for flying was just as great as his love for rodeo riding and ranching. David is survived by his wife, Carol Keels of Yellville, Arkansas; his son Randall Keels (Qatar) with wife Janet Brown; daughters Darby Keels (Pasco) and Candice Dickerson (Poulsbo) with wife Cindy Darby; three grandchildren Blake Dickerson, Elijah Carcilazo and CaitLynn Cisco; his father Fred Keels; sister Debora Futch; a niece Calaressa Jones and nephew Robert Futch II. He is preceded in death by his son Zane Keels and mother June Keels. A graveside memorial with military honors will take place on October 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Veteran's section at Sunset Gardens, 915 Bypass Highway, Richland WA. All are welcome to attend and celebrate David's life. Reception following at Richland Baptist Church, 1632 George Washington Way, Richland WA.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 13, 2019