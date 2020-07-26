FRANK B. COWELL The Rev. Frank Bourne Cowell of West Richland, Washington passed away July 11, 2020. A native of Los Angeles, California, Frank was born June 8, 1944. He married his late wife, Barbara (Allbritton), on July 12, 1992. Mr. Cowell began a business career in 1962, as a photographer on the S.S. Catalina, sailing out of Los Angeles Harbor. He was employed by ARCO as a marketing representative, from December 1967 until June 1974. He then moved to Othello, Washington as a manager of the Adams County Mosquito Control District. He also farmed while living in Othello until August 1980. Mr. Cowell then moved to Alexandria, Virginia, where he attended the Virginia Theological Seminary and graduated with a Master of Divinity Degree in May 1983. Mr. Cowell was ordained Deacon in Moses Lake, Washington on June 22, 1983, and later ordained Priest in Omak, Washington on January 20, 1984. Accepting a call to become Vicar of St. Anne's Church, Omak and Church of the Transfiguration, Twisp, Frank moved to Okanogan County, Washington in June 1983. Later, he became the Vicar of St. James' Church, Brewster. He was called to become Rector of Holy Trinity Parish in Sunnyside, Washington in June 1987, where he served for nearly five years. Frank Cowell then moved to Hawaii, where he served the Episcopal Church on West Kauai, from February 1992 until his call to ecome Rector of St. Paul's Parish, Elko, Nevada, in January 2001. Following his retirement in June 2004, Frank volunteered as part-time Assisting Priest, at St. Michael's Church, in Yakima, Washington until 2014. He later volunteered to lead worship and celebrate Mass at Boniventure Assisted Living Facility, in Richland, Washington. Frank Cowell was an active member of the West Kauai Ministers' Association; Chaplain at Kauai Veterans' Memorial Hospital; active in several chambers of commerce; a member of the Okanogan County Juvenile Justice System; Chaplain for the Nevada Highway Patrol; the Elko Religious Leaders Association; and several boards and commissions in both the Diocese of Spokane and Diocese of Hawaii. Frank Cowell was the Grand Chaplain of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, from 1991 to 1994. He was elected Vice President of the Washington State Elks Association and then President of that association for Fraternal Year 2010 11. Earlier, he served that Association as Chaplain from 1987 until 1991. Frank was a member of the Board of Trustees for Tri Cities Elks Lodge #2755, and was commonly called "Father Frank." He was also Chaplain and later the Exalted Ruler of the Lower Yakima Valley Elks Lodge #2112. Frank also was an active Rotarian until 1990. Frank Cowell is survived by his sister, Ann Jeffress and her husband John, from St. George, Utah. Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (Allbritton) Cowell, on October 29, 2006; by one brother, Thomas Roy Cowell; his sister Barbara Cowell East; his mother, Olive Bilsborough Cowell; his father, Dr. Henry Coushing Cowell; and his sister, Mary Louise Cowell. A memorial service is not planned at this time due to the pandemic and recommended safety guidelines. Should you wish to make a donation, Frank's wishes were to make those to the Washington State Elks Therapy Program for Children, P.O. Box 110760, Tacoma, Washington 98411-0760.



