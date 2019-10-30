Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANZY ALLEN Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Celebrating the Loving Memory Of FRANZY ALLEN, JR. Franzy (called June by most of his family) was born on June 25, 1947 in Mendenhall, Mississippi. He was the first-born child of eleven children blessed by God to the union of the late Rev. Dr. Franzy Allen, Sr. and the late First Lady, Isabelle Rodgers Allen. Franzy grew up in Pasco, WA and moved to Seattle in 1988. Franzy was a hard worker, a strong man who lived up to his commitments. He was a loving and dedicated father and grandfather. He was a devoted member of the Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church, and served as an Usher and Trustee for many years. Franzy has three children, Franzy III, Markus, and Chandra, and one grandchild, Salaiya, whom he treasured and truly loved. Franzy left this earth on Sunday, October 27th, surrounded by family who loved him dearly. Franzy leaves a host of family and friends who loves him, and he will be deeply missed. And to my dearest pappy, your humor, charm, wit and handsome face will forever be captivated in my heart. I love you and will honor and cherish your every memory. Love, your number one girls, Chandra and Salaiya. There will be a viewing at Southwest Mortuary from 2pm-5pm on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Open to friends and family. And his Home-going Celebration will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church, 156 15th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 30, 2019

