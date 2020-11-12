James "Jim" William White
May 23, 1952 - November 9, 2020
College Place, Washington - James "Jim" William White, age 68, left his earthly home at College Place, Washington to be greeted by his Lord Jesus on November 9, 2020. He loved God and Jesus and looked forward to meeting all those who are waiting in Heaven.
Jim was the second son born to Ira James White and Eleanor Mae White (nee Harris) on May 23, 1952 at Akron, Ohio. He joined brother, Daniel White and was later joined by sisters Rebecca and Judith.
Jim's early life was lived in several states including Ohio and Maryland. Jim's parents were teachers and musicians and these occupations found the family in many different communities finally settling in Sunnyside, Washington in 1958 where Eleanor's family lived. They joined Sunnyside Grace Brethren Church where his family were very early members and still attended.
Jim graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1970 and went to Grace College in Indiana, receiving a Bachelor's in Business. Jim went back to school completing a Bachelor's Degree in Education at Central Washington University and later completed his Masters Degree in Education at Heritage University. He loved teaching children and sharing his knowledge. He retired in 2014 from Prosser Heights Elementary and then was a substitute teacher in the Prosser School District.
Jim met wife Susan Hall through correspondence and married her in June of 1992 in Owensboro, Kentucky, moving to Sunnyside, Washington. They were overjoyed with the births of their daughters Anna and Jamie. Jim and Susan were very involved with their daughters in their educations and athletics. Jim also made sure their daughters knew the saving grace of Jesus and taught Sunday school and sang at church. He was thrilled when he became a grandpa and looked forward to sharing Jesus with Elizabeth and his knowledge of family and history. Jim never met a stranger and loved to talk. He wanted to know more about those he met along life's path, where they were from, went to school and what they did for a living. Even in his last weeks at the hospital and with hospice, he was always putting others ahead of himself and his issues and was interacting with everyone he came in contact with as was his true caring nature and always had a big thank you for what they were doing.
Jim's memory for names and dates astonished others and he could discuss sports facts and trivia with anyone. This fantastic memory gave Jim the opportunity to be on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. He always remembered others' birthdays and anniversaries. He was very interested in the Civil War in
which his family members fought in and could tell you the battle places and dates. History and genealogy took him back to Austria where his grandma, Nettie Fuerst Harris' father Johann Fuerst and wife Susanna came from, moving to Illinois. He traveled to historic sites of WWII in Europe and was very moved by the D-Day sites and the Normandy American Cemetery of the war dead at Colleville-sur-Mer, France.
Jim was a patriot of his country and Veterans Day was very big in his classroom as he shared the sacrifices of our military with his students. His love for family found him every Memorial Day at the cemetery to put flowers on family graves.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Ira James and Eleanor White, his White and Harris grandparents, his Uncle and Aunt Vernon and Glyndowyn Harris and several cousins.
Jim is survived by his wife Susan Hall White, daughters Anna White and Jamie White and granddaughter Elizabeth Burris. He is also survived by brother, Daniel A. (Judi) White, sisters Rebecca L. Aiger and Judy A. (Jeff) Simerl. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, many cousins and extended family; all he dearly loved and kept in contact with. He leaves behind his church family at Sunnyside Grace Brethren as well and many friends to mourn his loss.
The viewing will be at Grace Fellowship Church, 520 7 th Street, Prosser on Friday November 13, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Services will be at Sunnyside Grace Brethren Church, 703 Franklin Avenue, Sunnyside on Saturday, November 14 at 1:00 p.m. Concluding services will be at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside where he will be laid to rest with other family members. Donations may be made to African Missions Fund in care of Sunnyside Grace Brethren Church. You may leave a message for the family at www.Prosserfuneralhome.com