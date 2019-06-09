Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMIE EUGENE THOMPSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JAMIE EUGENE THOMPSON Jamie Eugene Thompson, also known as Homer/Gus, passed away on June 1st, 2019 peacefully in his home. He was born on May 17th, 1990 in Richland WA. His greatest accomplishment and favorite pastime was spending time with his whole world - his daughter, Autumn. He was an avid Sasquatch fan and enjoyed fishing, bird hunting, and being outdoors. He worked as a facilities maintenance tech at Franklin County. Jamie is survived by his daughter, Autumn, mom, Phyllis Thompson, dad, Jock Thompson (Staci), siblings Lindsay (Wes) and Cory (Caitlin), nephews Hayden and Titian, niece Abby, grandma Shirley Roberson, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, and his two fur nieces Ellie and Stella. Jamie is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Clifford and Edith Thompson, maternal grandfather Gene Roberson, and uncle Nick Roberson. There will be a celebration of life open to the public held Friday, June 14th at Hood Park, 2339 Ice Harbor Road in Burbank WA starting at 2 PM.

