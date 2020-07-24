JOAN WASSING - COLLIER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Joan Wassing-Collier, age 92 of Kennewick, WA, passed away on July, 5, 2020. She was born Joan Mileur on November 23, 1927 in Murphysboro, Illinois, a farm girl, daughter of Leon and Arah Mileur. She has two brothers; Bernard Mileur of Sadler Texas, and Murl Mileur of Murphysboro, Illinois. At age 17 she married Raymond Gale, had three children, Maureen, Tony and Jeff, and moved to So. California in 1953. In 1956, she married Thomas F. Wassing and had two children Tommy and Tyrone. They were married for 46 years before Tom's passing in 2002. At the age of 74 she married Clark Collier until his passing in 2015. Joan worked most of her life; for a few years as a machinist and then in quality control. She retired in 1982 from Kwikset Lock Co., Anaheim, CA as a supervisor in Quality Control. In 1986 she and Thomas moved to Kennewick where sons Jeff and Tyrone reside. Most important in Joan's life was her relationship with our Lord Jesus Christ. She shared her faith with everyone ("Jesus Loves You!") and was always active in her church's evangelism, both in California and at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Kennewick. She was a Prayer Warrior, taught youth group bible studies, and led nightly devotional studies up to age 92. She is survived by children Maureen Dexter (Harry), Tony Gale (Rose), Jeff Gale (Sally), Tommy Wassing (Liz) and Tyrone Wassing (Debbie), 18 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at Callaway Gardens in Kennewick, for taking such good care of Joan over the past 3 1/2 years. Donations may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Kennewick. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com
