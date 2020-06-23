KENNETH WAYNE ELDER Kenneth Wayne Elder, 61, passed away June 15, 2020, with his family by his side in the home he built in Kennewick, Washington. He was born August 5, 1958, in Mountain Home, Idaho, to Raymond and Emma Elder. As the son of an Airman, Ken experienced life on multiple Air Force bases, including Mountain Home, Idaho; Anchorage, Alaska; Okinawa, Japan; Klamath Falls, Oregon; and Great Falls, Montana. Upon his father's retirement from the Air Force, the family settled in the Tri-Cities area. Ken attended Fruitland Elementary in Kennewick, and Columbia Middle School and Columbia High School in Burbank. During high school, Ken played football, basketball, and baseball. Ken played on the 1978 Columbia Basin College Football team, which gave CBC its only national championship in school history. He was recruited for the 1979 football season as a tight end for Eastern Oregon State College in La Grande. He accepted a position as a student information desk worker, under the supervision of the Administrative Assistant for Student Activities, Patti Hodge. The two were married on July 18, 1981. Ken graduated from Eastern Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1985 and began his first teaching position with the Umatilla School District later that same year. The Elder family moved to Kennewick in 1992, where Ken began his career with the Kennewick School District. Ken taught science for six years at Desert Hills Middle School, seven years at Horse Heaven Hills Middle School, and sixteen years at Kennewick High School. He earned his Master's in Teaching from Heritage University. Throughout his career, he also coached middle school football, basketball, wrestling, baseball, and softball. In 2010, he received the Teacher of the Year award from Kennewick High School for his creativity and devotion to students. Ken's family will cherish the early memories he shared as a scout, rodeo club member, and tank commander in the Army National Guard. He carried a love of nature throughout his life, with countless family camping trips in the Blue Mountains, and fishing trips throughout the Columbia Basin on the boat he lovingly rebuilt, The Kestrel. Ken is survived by his wife of 39 years, Patti; his daughter, Alyssa, and son-in-law, Seth; and his beloved grandchildren, Harlow, Raleigh, and Ryland. Ken's kind and gentle nature, and quiet sense of humor, will be forever remembered by his extended family and dear friends. At Ken's request there will be no funeral. Memorial donations may be made to the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter, where he volunteered as a young adult. A bench at Columbia Point, where he often launched his fishing boat, will be dedicated in his honor at a later date.



