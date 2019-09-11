Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEO GUAJARDO. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home 1608 West Court Street Pasco , WA 99301 (509)-547-3316 Send Flowers Obituary

LEO GUAJARDO Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home On September 5, 2019, Leo left us to join Dad and Mom in heaven. We're sure there was quite a reunion and welcome. Leo was born January 20, 1964 at Our Lourdes Hospital in Pasco, WA; the youngest of six brothers and three sisters. From the beginning Leo's life was met with challenges. Being born with Down syndrome, however, would not keep him from living a life filled with love and adventure. He attended Pasco schools and graduated from Pasco High School in 1984. With support from dedicated teachers Leo learned the basic needs to survive on his own. Though not easy, he graduated a well behaved and educated young man. Following high school Leo worked at Skippers in Pasco and Goodwill Industries. He participated in the Arc of the Tri-Cities and enjoyed numerous outings including camping and trips to Disneyworld and Disneyland. Leo was a social person and loved gatherings, music, and Round table pizza; where many birthdays were celebrated. Everyone was his friend and was always greeted with a handshake or big hug, followed by a sincere "Hi." A niece lovingly shared the following about him: "Tonight, my uncle Leo left this earth to be in a better place. He's been there every step of my life and our family cherished him so much. He spent countless hours entertaining us knucklehead kids growing up. Games, cards, swimming, tag, listening to music (Michael Jackson and Selena), Nintendo, watching Disney movies and so much more! I will miss his hugs, smile and love of life! No one can make you feel more loved, welcomed, and joyful like Uncle Leo!" Leo was blessed to have many caring people in his life; including relatives, friends, teachers (especially Gracie Cooper and Gary Hackney), the staff from social agencies, Hospice; Dr. Jim Campell, and most importantly Elena Alexander, who supported and guided him through it all. Robert took responsibility for Leo's welfare after our parents' death and it was he who kept Leo at the forefront of our family. Our family never left his side, but our sister Carolina and niece Maisie took special care of him as his illness progressed. Words of gratitude and appreciation cannot express how much it meant to our family. It was a blessing to have Leo in our lives. Leo is preceded in death by his parents Manuel (1993) and Toribia (1997) Guajardo. He is survived by brothers, Robert, Miguel (Laura), Manuel Jr (Patricia) Vicente, and Eliazar; Sisters Minerva Maloy (Scott), Dora Warwick (William), Carolina Davis, ex brother-in-law Leon Davis. Nieces/nephews: Cristina/Ian, Marisa/Jack, William/Michelle, April/Heath, Ipolito/Kenzie, Leon Jr., Maisie/Danny, Shalon, Ivy. Great Nephews/Nieces: Nicole, Halle, Isaiah, Kail, Isabel, Shayli, Mylie, Leiloni, K'Lee, Baylie, Daimien, Mikiah, Ellery, Ambrose, Hendrick, Emrys, and Anson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Arc of the Tri-Cities (1455 Fowler St., Richland); Tri-Cities Chaplaincy (2108 W. Entiat Ave., Kennewick); or (609 The Parkway, Richland). Viewing: Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home/ Pasco, Washington Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 4pm- 5:45pm / Rosary 6pm Memorial Mass: St. Patrick's Catholic Church/ Pasco, Washington Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 12pm/ Reception: St. Patrick's gym following interment. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

LEO GUAJARDO Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home On September 5, 2019, Leo left us to join Dad and Mom in heaven. We're sure there was quite a reunion and welcome. Leo was born January 20, 1964 at Our Lourdes Hospital in Pasco, WA; the youngest of six brothers and three sisters. From the beginning Leo's life was met with challenges. Being born with Down syndrome, however, would not keep him from living a life filled with love and adventure. He attended Pasco schools and graduated from Pasco High School in 1984. With support from dedicated teachers Leo learned the basic needs to survive on his own. Though not easy, he graduated a well behaved and educated young man. Following high school Leo worked at Skippers in Pasco and Goodwill Industries. He participated in the Arc of the Tri-Cities and enjoyed numerous outings including camping and trips to Disneyworld and Disneyland. Leo was a social person and loved gatherings, music, and Round table pizza; where many birthdays were celebrated. Everyone was his friend and was always greeted with a handshake or big hug, followed by a sincere "Hi." A niece lovingly shared the following about him: "Tonight, my uncle Leo left this earth to be in a better place. He's been there every step of my life and our family cherished him so much. He spent countless hours entertaining us knucklehead kids growing up. Games, cards, swimming, tag, listening to music (Michael Jackson and Selena), Nintendo, watching Disney movies and so much more! I will miss his hugs, smile and love of life! No one can make you feel more loved, welcomed, and joyful like Uncle Leo!" Leo was blessed to have many caring people in his life; including relatives, friends, teachers (especially Gracie Cooper and Gary Hackney), the staff from social agencies, Hospice; Dr. Jim Campell, and most importantly Elena Alexander, who supported and guided him through it all. Robert took responsibility for Leo's welfare after our parents' death and it was he who kept Leo at the forefront of our family. Our family never left his side, but our sister Carolina and niece Maisie took special care of him as his illness progressed. Words of gratitude and appreciation cannot express how much it meant to our family. It was a blessing to have Leo in our lives. Leo is preceded in death by his parents Manuel (1993) and Toribia (1997) Guajardo. He is survived by brothers, Robert, Miguel (Laura), Manuel Jr (Patricia) Vicente, and Eliazar; Sisters Minerva Maloy (Scott), Dora Warwick (William), Carolina Davis, ex brother-in-law Leon Davis. Nieces/nephews: Cristina/Ian, Marisa/Jack, William/Michelle, April/Heath, Ipolito/Kenzie, Leon Jr., Maisie/Danny, Shalon, Ivy. Great Nephews/Nieces: Nicole, Halle, Isaiah, Kail, Isabel, Shayli, Mylie, Leiloni, K'Lee, Baylie, Daimien, Mikiah, Ellery, Ambrose, Hendrick, Emrys, and Anson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Arc of the Tri-Cities (1455 Fowler St., Richland); Tri-Cities Chaplaincy (2108 W. Entiat Ave., Kennewick); or (609 The Parkway, Richland). Viewing: Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home/ Pasco, Washington Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 4pm- 5:45pm / Rosary 6pm Memorial Mass: St. Patrick's Catholic Church/ Pasco, Washington Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 12pm/ Reception: St. Patrick's gym following interment. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral homes.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Sept. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.