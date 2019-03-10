Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOREN LEON GEORGE. View Sign

LOREN LEON GEORGE 1941 - 2019 Loren George, who was born to John and Clara George in Pasco, Washington, passed away peacefully in his home located in Boise, Idaho on February 6, 2019. Loren graduated from Kennewick High School in 1960 and served in the Army Reserves from 1964 to 1971. Loren worked for the Bureau of Reclamation for 30 years and resided in Kenne-wick with his family until his job transferred him to Boise, Idaho in 1987. Loren had a passion for building homes, tending his yard and garden and loved spending time with his grandchildren. His hobbies included golfing, hunting, fishing,and bowling on the Seniors League at Westy's in Boise. Loren was preceded in death by his parents, John and Clara; brother's Ronald and Richard; ex-wife, Carolyn Booker; niece, Cynthia Gilbert; and nephew, Kevin George. He was survived by his only sister, Dorrene (Robert); son, Tom (Jody); daughter, Wendy (Jodi); six grandchildren, Tyler, Ashley, Tommy, Jordan, Chase, and Jenna; one great grandchild, Addisyn; two sister-in-law's, Ethel and Rita; nieces, Carol, Diane, Debbie and Sheri; nephews, Rob, Rick, Scott and Matt; and ex-wife, Jenny Heath. A Celebration of Life for Loren will occur at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2096 W 52nd Avenue in Kennewick, Washington.

LOREN LEON GEORGE 1941 - 2019 Loren George, who was born to John and Clara George in Pasco, Washington, passed away peacefully in his home located in Boise, Idaho on February 6, 2019. Loren graduated from Kennewick High School in 1960 and served in the Army Reserves from 1964 to 1971. Loren worked for the Bureau of Reclamation for 30 years and resided in Kenne-wick with his family until his job transferred him to Boise, Idaho in 1987. Loren had a passion for building homes, tending his yard and garden and loved spending time with his grandchildren. His hobbies included golfing, hunting, fishing,and bowling on the Seniors League at Westy's in Boise. Loren was preceded in death by his parents, John and Clara; brother's Ronald and Richard; ex-wife, Carolyn Booker; niece, Cynthia Gilbert; and nephew, Kevin George. He was survived by his only sister, Dorrene (Robert); son, Tom (Jody); daughter, Wendy (Jodi); six grandchildren, Tyler, Ashley, Tommy, Jordan, Chase, and Jenna; one great grandchild, Addisyn; two sister-in-law's, Ethel and Rita; nieces, Carol, Diane, Debbie and Sheri; nephews, Rob, Rick, Scott and Matt; and ex-wife, Jenny Heath. A Celebration of Life for Loren will occur at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2096 W 52nd Avenue in Kennewick, Washington. Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close