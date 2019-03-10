LOREN LEON GEORGE 1941 - 2019 Loren George, who was born to John and Clara George in Pasco, Washington, passed away peacefully in his home located in Boise, Idaho on February 6, 2019. Loren graduated from Kennewick High School in 1960 and served in the Army Reserves from 1964 to 1971. Loren worked for the Bureau of Reclamation for 30 years and resided in Kenne-wick with his family until his job transferred him to Boise, Idaho in 1987. Loren had a passion for building homes, tending his yard and garden and loved spending time with his grandchildren. His hobbies included golfing, hunting, fishing,and bowling on the Seniors League at Westy's in Boise. Loren was preceded in death by his parents, John and Clara; brother's Ronald and Richard; ex-wife, Carolyn Booker; niece, Cynthia Gilbert; and nephew, Kevin George. He was survived by his only sister, Dorrene (Robert); son, Tom (Jody); daughter, Wendy (Jodi); six grandchildren, Tyler, Ashley, Tommy, Jordan, Chase, and Jenna; one great grandchild, Addisyn; two sister-in-law's, Ethel and Rita; nieces, Carol, Diane, Debbie and Sheri; nephews, Rob, Rick, Scott and Matt; and ex-wife, Jenny Heath. A Celebration of Life for Loren will occur at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2096 W 52nd Avenue in Kennewick, Washington.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 10, 2019