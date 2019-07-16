Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAX EDWARD BENITZ Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MAX EDWARD BENITZ JR. Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory Max Edward Benitz Jr., age 72, passed away on Thursday at his home near Prosser, WA on July 11, 2019 surrounded by his family. Max was born May 21, 1947 in Sunnyside, WA the son of Max Edward Sr. and Marie Fern Benitz. He received his early education in Prosser graduated from Prosser High School with the class of 1965. Max furthered his education by attending California Polytechnic in San Luis Obispo, California for two years. On March 17, 1973 Max Edward Benitz and Kathie Dell were married in the Messiah Lutheran Church in Prosser, Washington. After their marriage they made their home and farmed on the Roza. Max served as Benton County Port Commissioner for eight years and Benton County Commissioner for 16 years, was the caretaker of the McWhorter Ranch after Dick McWhorter's passing and then continued as caretakers for the new owner's the Gebbers. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps. serving with the Marine Military Police in Da Nang, Vietnam. Max enjoyed hunting and fishing, his time as a driver with his horse drawn carriages, and doing weddings. He especially enjoyed his trip to Japan with Hap Smith. Max was a proud member of the VFW. Max is survived by his spouse Kathie Benitz of Prosser, WA. Children Carl Benitz (Nancy) of West Richland, WA. and Nancy Rose of Prosser, WA., his grand-children Colton, Abby, Natalie, Gracie, Katie and one great grandchild Cheyenne. He is also survived by his siblings Norma June Fortner of Pasco, WA. Eileen Wagner of Houston TX, Alvin Benitz of Montana and Ron Benitz of Benton City, WA. Max is preceded in death by his parents Max and Marie Benitz Sr., his uncle David Benitz, and cousin Byron Benitz, along with his father and mother-in-law John and Nadine Dell. Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Prosser, WA. Burial will follow at the East Prosser Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the Max E. Benitz Endowed Memorial Scholarship Fund or the Friends of Max E. Benitz Library Fund. Please write checks out to either fund and send them to WSUTC Attention Kelly Gabel, 2710 Crimson Way, Richland, WA. 99354 or directly donate online at

MAX EDWARD BENITZ JR. Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory Max Edward Benitz Jr., age 72, passed away on Thursday at his home near Prosser, WA on July 11, 2019 surrounded by his family. Max was born May 21, 1947 in Sunnyside, WA the son of Max Edward Sr. and Marie Fern Benitz. He received his early education in Prosser graduated from Prosser High School with the class of 1965. Max furthered his education by attending California Polytechnic in San Luis Obispo, California for two years. On March 17, 1973 Max Edward Benitz and Kathie Dell were married in the Messiah Lutheran Church in Prosser, Washington. After their marriage they made their home and farmed on the Roza. Max served as Benton County Port Commissioner for eight years and Benton County Commissioner for 16 years, was the caretaker of the McWhorter Ranch after Dick McWhorter's passing and then continued as caretakers for the new owner's the Gebbers. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps. serving with the Marine Military Police in Da Nang, Vietnam. Max enjoyed hunting and fishing, his time as a driver with his horse drawn carriages, and doing weddings. He especially enjoyed his trip to Japan with Hap Smith. Max was a proud member of the VFW. Max is survived by his spouse Kathie Benitz of Prosser, WA. Children Carl Benitz (Nancy) of West Richland, WA. and Nancy Rose of Prosser, WA., his grand-children Colton, Abby, Natalie, Gracie, Katie and one great grandchild Cheyenne. He is also survived by his siblings Norma June Fortner of Pasco, WA. Eileen Wagner of Houston TX, Alvin Benitz of Montana and Ron Benitz of Benton City, WA. Max is preceded in death by his parents Max and Marie Benitz Sr., his uncle David Benitz, and cousin Byron Benitz, along with his father and mother-in-law John and Nadine Dell. Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Prosser, WA. Burial will follow at the East Prosser Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the Max E. Benitz Endowed Memorial Scholarship Fund or the Friends of Max E. Benitz Library Fund. Please write checks out to either fund and send them to WSUTC Attention Kelly Gabel, 2710 Crimson Way, Richland, WA. 99354 or directly donate online at https://TriCities.wsu . edu/give/ Those wishing to sign Max's online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhome smith.com Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements. Published in Tri-City Herald on July 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close