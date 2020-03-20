Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Vance. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Homes, Ltd & Crematory - Grandview 512 E. 4th Street Grandview , WA 98930 (509)-882-3386 Send Flowers Obituary

MICHAEL DALE VANCE Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory Michael "Mike" Dale Vance age 79 passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. Mike was born in Long View, WA. to Dallous Vance and Ruby Michaels on December 30,1940. He graduated from Mabton High School in 1960. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the USS Ticonderoga. Mike married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Louise (Moerke) Vance in Hawaii on October 27, 1961. They welcomed three sons and raised their family in Grandview, WA. They were married for 59 years. Mike worked at Smucker's for 35 years and retired in 2006. During this time he also had a side business of Heating & Air conditioning. Mike enjoyed attending his Grandchildren's and Great Grandchildren's sporting events. He loved being outdoors and taking care of his Cherry Orchard. His family was his world and he showed it every moment he shared with them. He had many friends near and far and always made time for coffee or a simple phone call to say hi. He will be deeply missed. Mike is survived by his spouse Sharon Vance, threesons, Michael Vance and wife Vanessa, Jim Vance and wife Shirley, Steven Vance and wife Ibeth. Grandchildren Kayla, Madison, Alex, Rachel, Courtney, Cody, Laney, Iliana, Kalaih. Great Grandchildren Janiya & Jasiah. And also sister-in-law Shirley Vance. Mike was preceded in death by father Dallous "Bud" Vance, mother Ruby Vance and brother Warren Vance. The Vance Family wishes to thank Smith's Funeral Home and also our family and friends for their love and support during this difficult time. At this time funeral arrangements are postponed due to Coronavirus. Those wishing to sign Mike's online memorial book may do so at

