N. KEITH GRAGG N. Keith Gragg, 91, passed peacefully with his family by his side, on Monday, August 12, at Trios Hospital in Kennewick. Keith's greatest love was his family, wife of 73 years, Virginia, children, daughter Diana Jenkins (Larry), son Steve Gragg (Kellie), daughter Carol Short (Jeff), grandson Blaise Sciurba (Tara), granddaughter Deborah Delevan (Jason), granddaughter Katy Bretanus (Tyler), grandson Joseph Philip (Lee), grandson Josiah Philip, great granddaughter Claire Delevan. Keith will also be missed by sister-in-law Beth Windsor, and many loving nieces and nephews, neighbors, McDonalds friends, the Parkview staff and the friends he made there. His parents, two sisters and grandson Jonathan preceded him. Keith and Virginia moved their young family to Santa Monica, California in the early 50's from Kansas, and resided in Santa Monica and the San Fernando Valley area until moving to Kennewick in 1992 after retiring. Growing up, we knew we weren't rich money wise, but also don't remember that we lacked for anything. Our parents were still so young, raising three little people. We had skates, bicycles, playhouses, treehouses, the beach and cats. Besides providing the material things, our dad taught us honesty, fairness, responsibility, compassion, patriotism, and we had so much fun. Dad was very proud of our country and his service. He loved to tell of his service in the Merchant Marines, and then in the Army. He wanted to be a big war hero, but in August of 1945, while on the troopship SS Matsonia, sitting offshore in Saipan, they got word the war was over. He was our hero! From the age of ten he was never out of a job, from marshmallow packer, chicken plucker, and a paper boy, to an Investigator, Real Estate Agent, and Banker. He retired from Security Pacific Bank in Southern California in 1992. Dad was known around town as "The Candy Man." He was never without his blue lunch box full of chocolates, and a pocketful of balloons. He loved seeing the smile on a child's face when he gave them a balloon and a Hershey Kiss. No one was a stranger, and he loved to tell his stories. A Celebration of Keith's Life will be held on his 92nd birthday, October 19, 2019 at the Kennewick Highlands Grange, 1500 S Union Street, from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. - In lieu of flowers we would like stuffed animals that will be delivered to the Kennewick Fire Dept.

