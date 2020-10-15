1/
Randy Tolar
1956 - 2020
RANDY TOLAR
March 24, 1956 - October 9, 2020
Columbia Falls, Montana - Randy Dean Tolar was born in Spokane on March 24, 1956 and died Oct 9, 2020 in Columbia Falls, Mt.
Randy grew up in Pasco, graduating from Pasco High School in 1974.
Randy's passion was the Montana wilderness where he lived life as an avid outdoorsman. He lived life on his terms and pursued his dreams to the fullest. Randy was an accomplished artist and taxidermist. His works stands as testament to his life and artistry.
Randy was proceeded in death by his parents Frank and Ethel Tolar and a brother, Patrick Tolar.
Randy is survived by his brother Gary Tolar(Cheryl) Pasco, his sister Lori Tolar Lerner (Jack) of Kalispell, Mt., and cousins Marc Lilley(Wanda) and Robyn Toffolo (Dave) of Kimberley, British Columbia.
He is also survived by nieces and nephews; Kimberley Pierce(Casey), Nicole Russell (Roger), Amanda Rodriguez, all of Pasco, Shay Wolvert(Jared Jasper) of Davenport Wa, Ryan Tolar(Laci), Richland and Waylon Wolvert, Kalispell, Mt.
There will be a memorial at a later date.


Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
