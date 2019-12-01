Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reuben Macias. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

REUBEN MACIAS Reuben was born November 25, 1927 in Powell Wyoming to parents, Carmen and Joseph Macias. His family of 4 sisters and 3 brothers moved to Worland, Wyoming in 1929. He attended Washakie country high school where he played football. In 1946, he was drafted into the army. He served 2 years with most of his time spent in Japan. After his time served in the military he worked in Kansas City as a sales representative. His family moved to Washington State in 1948 where he later joined them using his numerous skills in piano tuning and construction work. In the mid 1950's he went to barber college and later became the business owner of Caesar's styling salon in Richland until his retirement. He met the Love of his life, Cecelia and the two were married in 1961. They made their home in Kennewick for 58 years. Reuben is survived by his wife, Cecelia; their daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Dan Ivey; granddaughter, Brianna Ray; his one surviving brother, Benjamin "Benny"; and his numerous nieces and nephews who he loved dearly. We have had an outpouring of love and support from friends and family since his passing. He was a great man of integrity, honest and of good character, whose words mattered. He loved his family greatly and had love and faith in the Lord Jesus. Reuben was a true gentleman in every sense of the word. "Best of the Clan", "class of a guy", "so proud to have known him", "a wonderful man", "a true and kind friend", "many fond memories of him". He was truly one of a kind, "He did it his way", and he will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Living room church at

