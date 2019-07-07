ROGER C. BROWN SR. Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home On the evening of June 11, 2019, Roger passed away at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland WA, surrounded by family and a dear friend, following a brief illness. He was 86 years old. Roger was born on January 15th, 1933 in Ripon, Wisconsin to John Brown and Agnes Lee. He received his undergraduate degree in electrical engineering from Milwaukee School of Engineering, Masters in Nuclear Technology from Washington State University and PhD in Engineering Science from Washington State University. Roger worked as the Radiation Safety Supervisor for Washington State University from 1960-1981, as a Staff Engineer and Health Physicist for Rockwell Hanford 1981-1987, Principal Health Physicist and Principal Engineer for Westinghouse Hanford 1987-1994, retiring from Westinghouse Hanford Company in 1994. After retirement he continued with contract work at the Hanford site, as well as took courses in Machining Technology through Columbia Basin College. Roger also served in the US Army. He was involved as a member and in leadership roles in the Columbia Chapter of the Health Physics Society, American Board of Health Physics and National Management Association. He was also involved in local high school science fairs. Roger enjoyed eating a good meal and telling jokes to willing listeners, spending time with family wherever they gathered from Honolulu to Seattle, and celebrating the Camas Festival in Weippe, ID, where we all laughed at all of his stories. Roger was preceded in death by his wife Mary, his parents, his brothers Harold and Lee, and sisters (Helen) Bonnie and Laverne, and nephew Jeffrey. He is survived by his children Roger Brown Jr. of Santa Clara, CA, Holly Brown of Enumclaw, WA, and Heidi (Chad) Nixon of Honolulu, HI, grandchildren, nieces, sisters- and brothers-inlaw. He had many friends, neighbors, former colleagues, machinists, car-enthusiasts, breakfast buddies, and favorite waitresses that knew him as "Phreddie". Special thanks to his dear friends Charlie, Rich and Cindy, your help and friendship is appreciated and will never be forgotten. A memorial gathering will be held later this summer, please contact [email protected] for information. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the local PBS station, Student Scholarship Fund at Columbia Basin College, or to the Benton County Humane Society. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral homes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on July 7, 2019