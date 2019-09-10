Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RONALD L. MOORE. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Homes, Ltd & Crematory - Sunnyside 528 S. 8th Street Sunnyside , WA 98944 (509)-837-4962 Visitation 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM Smith Funeral Homes, Ltd & Crematory - Sunnyside 528 S. 8th Street Sunnyside , WA 98944 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Smith Funeral Homes, Ltd & Crematory - Sunnyside 528 S. 8th Street Sunnyside , WA 98944 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

RONALD L. MOORE Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory Ronald L. Moore age 73 of Outlook, WA. passed away on Friday September 6, 2019 in Sunnyside, WA. Ron was born November 17, 1945 in Portland, OR the son of Joseph and Frieda (Fox) Moore. Ron received his education in Topp- enish, WA. He served in the United States Navy from 1963 to 1966. On April 29, 1967 he married Sharon Schick in Sacramento, CA. Ron worked at Valley Auto, C Speck Motors, Granger School District, Denny Morrow Ford and Custom Farm Slaughtering. Ron loved his family and put them above everything. His grandsons meant the world to him. He had been taking care of his wife for the last seven years. After family his 2nd love was everything to do with cars, old and new. Before his passing he had seven car projects he was working on and had started teaching his youngest grandson Clayton how to fix cars. Ron had many great friends he couldn't go anywhere without bumping into someone he knew. We will forever miss the twinkle in his eye that he would get when he was up to no good. Dad I will miss you so much, you were more important than you will ever know. Ron is survived by his wife Sharon Moore of Sunnyside, WA, daughter Tammy Alderman (Brad) of Pasco, WA., grandsons Braden Alderman of Richland, WA. and Clayton Alderman of Kennewick, WA. He is also survived by four nephews and one niece. He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Frieda Moore, one brother Jim Moore and one sister Joanne "Betty" Ammerman. Viewing and visitation will start at 9:00 am until time of Funeral Service with Military Honors at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, WA. Burial will be held at a later date in West Hills Memorial Park in Yakima, WA. Those wishing to sign Ronald's online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhome

