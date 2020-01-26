Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROY EARL BARKER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROY EARL BARKER On January 22, 2020, the lord released Roy Barker, 84, from his long and bravely fought struggle with Alzheimer's. Roy died peacefully with his family around him. Roy lived in the Tri Cities for 15 years before retiring and moving to Orofino Idaho. Roy was born in Swain County, North Carolina on August 10 th , 1935 to Grace and Walter Barker in the small town of Bryson City, NC. He graduated from Swain County High School and shortly after was drafted into the US Army where he served in Alaska. On his way to Alaska he met his wife to be, Karen Knapp, at a USO dance at Fort Lewis, WA on April Fool's Day, 1955. They corresponded while he was deployed and were married a year later, on September 19 th , 1956. Their early married life was spent in Seattle, Washington while he attended Seattle University and obtained a Mechanical Engineering degree. Roy started his career at Boeing and later moved into the nuclear field; first in Idaho Falls, Idaho and later in Richland, Washington. The highlight of his career was his time spent overseas building nuclear reactors in both South Korea and The Philippines. He especially loved the Korean food, and the Korean people. In the late 1970's Roy and Karen bought land in the mountains of Idaho. They visited and camped there several times a year and finally built their dream home. Roy and Karen retired early and spent the last 30 years in their beloved home. Roy loved to fish and hunt and just be in the peace and beauty of nature. In Idaho, Roy volunteered his time and talent on the local city planning and zoning commission, the volunteer fire fighting department, and as the president of the local propane company. Roy is survived by his wife of 63 years, Karen Barker, their four children, Kathy Barker (Seattle, WA), David Barker and wife Tamara Barker (Houston, TX), Sarah Barker (Pasco, WA), and Mary Everham and husband Pat Everham (Kennewick, WA), and their five wonderful grandchildren; Kaulin Everham, Korey Everham, Aidan Barker, Daelan Barker, and Sophia Barker. The family is especially thankful for the caring teams at Guardian Angels and Hospice for the support they have provided during his illness and his final days. We cannot thank enough the angels in the Carriage House who cared for him day in and day out - always with love and respect. Above all, the selflessness and care they showed Roy will never be forgotten by his family. At Roy's request the service is private.

