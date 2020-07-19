RUDOLPH GEORGE BAKAN Rudolph George Bakan born October 3, 1941 passed away peacefully in his office chair on June 7, 2020. He was born in Seattle, WA to Rudolph (Pipinic) Bakan & Ardith Bakan. George spent the majority of his childhood in White Center outside of Seattle. At 15 years old, his family moved across the mountains to start farming. After graduating from Pasco High, George went on a mission to France for the LDS church. Following this, he was drafted into the Navy. Due to hardship in the family, George was released early as his father fell sick and the family needed help with the farm. Eventually George headed back to Seattle, there he reunited with an old family friend, Sylvia. The two relocated back to the Tri-Cities where he charmed her into marriage and they welcomed a daughter, Angela. George dove into the real estate market and started collecting antiques Unfortunately, the economy took a turn and the family fell into hard times. George relocated to Seattle. This is when he started his work on the fight against AIDS finding his voice with the Seattle Gay News. George used his intelligence, charisma and significant persuasive prowess to drive the paper for 38 years. One could say he was the force behind the LGBTQ movement in Seattle. He had a huge heart for those in need, whether it was a need for justice, food, clothing, or ideas. He leaves a huge hole behind him, but those who loved him can rest in his legacy of the changes he made in our modern society and the continuation of his paper. George is survived by his sister; Nancy Schoeller, daughter; Angela (Dan) Cragin, granddaughters; Julia, Molly and Lucy and former wife, Sylvia Bakan. He also leaves behind beloved nieces and nephews. George is preceded in death by his father, Rudolph (Pipinic) Bakan, his mother, Ardith Canoy-Miller (Bakan) and sister, Margaret Hartelius. In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to donate to his newspaper; The Seattle Gay News @ GoFundMe.com
. There will be a virtual Memorial Service. Date TBD; check his SGN FB & www.sgn.org
.