SHARON ANN AYRES August 31, 1941 July 15, 2020 Sharon passed away on July 15th in her Kennewick, WA home of 15 years one short year after losing her husband and soulmate, David, to cancer. She was 78. Sharon grew up in Southern California, and as the oldest of five children, assumed responsibilities at a young age, preparing her for an early start on adulthood. At the age of 18, right after graduating from Huntington Beach High School, she married John Hughes and had her first son, Eric. A couple of years later, she divorced and was remarried to Richard Ayres, and together they raised Eric, along with Richard's two children from his previous marriage (Cathy and Rich) and had a son of their own, Bruce, in 1964. In 1977, at the age of 36 and with a house full of teenagers, she pursued -- and 2 years later completed -- a nursing degree from Golden West College. In her forties, Sharon started an entirely new and rich chapter in life, marrying her longtime friend, David Bergland (1984), earning a Bachelor's in History from UC Irvine (1988), and topping off her lifelong commitment to the Libertarian Party by managing their 1996 presidential campaign. In 2004, after living her entire life in California, Sharon moved to the Tri-Cities, with David, to be closer to their soon-to-be- born grandson. Sharon enjoyed afternoons with her family at the Meadow Springs pool, walks along the Columbia river, tasting at the local wineries, and probably most of all, her 6 years with the Tri-Cities Tappers, with whom she performed dozens of times. Sharon is survived by her two sons who she often described as her "best work." She is also survived by two sisters (Rory and Jamie), two brothers (Duncan and Doug), five stepchildren (Cathy, Rich, Tani, Jona, and Brenda) and two grandchildren (Aidan and Logan). Later this year, family and friends will fulfill Sharon's and David's wishes by scattering their ashes together off the shores of Huntington Beach. In the meantime, please join us in sharing memories of Sharon by visiting Legacy.com
.